UPDATE 2-Knorr-Bremse to pursue takeover without Haldex backing
* ZF said it has walked away from bidding war (Adds statement from Knorr-Bremse)
LONDON, June 29 The British government will consider its options if Northern Irish politicians are unable to restore the British province's power-sharing executive by a deadline set for later on Thursday, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman said.
"If, despite our collective efforts, it proves impossible to re-establish the executive we will need to consider the options to ensure Northern Ireland has the political stability that it needs," a spokesman told reporters, declining to outline those options.
The spokesman also said that 137 high-rise buildings had failed safety tests after a devastating fire killed at least 80 people in an apartment block in west London. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Alistair Smout)
* ZF said it has walked away from bidding war (Adds statement from Knorr-Bremse)
BERLIN - Germany's parliament votes by a wide margin to legalise same-sex marriage, a historic move hailed by the gay community but opposed by the Catholic church, some conservatives, and Chancellor Angela Merkel hersef. (GERMANY-GAY MARRIAGE/ (UPDATE 2, TV, PIX, GRAPHIC), moving shortly, by Andrea Shalal and Paul Carrel, 560 words)
LONDON, June 30 Ron Dennis, the chairman of McLaren's Formula One team and separate sports carmaker, will step down from his role at the brand and sell his shares, ending a 37-year relationship which soured in recent months alongside race-track failings.