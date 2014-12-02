LONDON Dec 2 Britain said on Tuesday it had
agreed a preliminary deal to provide a financial guarantee to
help fund the development of Europe's largest nuclear power
project, in northwest England.
The 3.4 gigawatt Moorside project, a joint-venture between
Japan's Toshiba and France's GDF Suez, could
provide nearly 7 percent of Britain's projected electricity
needs and create up to 21,000 jobs, the companies say.
News of the agreement was contained in a finance ministry
document listing infrastructure announcements due to be fleshed
out later on Tuesday as part of an update to the government's
infrastructure spending plans.
The document said the government would announce "A
cooperation agreement with Toshiba, GDF Suez and NuGen (the
joint-venture) to provide a guarantee to assist the financing of
a new nuclear power plant at Moorside."
The finance ministry did not provide further details ahead
of the release of the full infrastructure spending plan.
Britain is counting on replacing its ageing fleet of nuclear
reactors with new stations. The government is already providing
loan guarantees to France's EDF for a 16 billion-pound
nuclear plant due to be built in southern England.
(Reporting by William James; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)