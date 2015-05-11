LONDON May 11 British finance minister George
Osborne has emerged as a winner in a cabinet reshuffle by Prime
Minister David Cameron after last week's election, with several
close allies moving into top jobs in the new government on
Monday.
Osborne, who has been mentioned by Cameron as a potential
successor as leader of the Conservative Party, saw four of his
former aides brought into the cabinet or promoted, including new
business secretary Sajid Javid and energy secretary Amber Rudd.
Another -- Priti Patel, now a minister for work and pensions
-- was a junior minister at the Treasury under him.
Osborne himself was made the most senior member of the
cabinet by Cameron last week, a reward for overseeing a recovery
in Britain's economy that helped the Conservative Party to win
an unexpected outright majority.
"It looks like this is a definite strengthening of Osborne's
hand by Cameron," said Gidon Cohen, a politics lecturer at
Durham University.
But with Cameron promising to stand down as prime minister
only at the end of his new five-year term, Osborne's chances of
leading the party will remain closely linked to the performance
of the economy, he said.
Osborne, 43, is set to help lead negotiations with the
European Union about reforms of the bloc before a planned
referendum on the country's EU membership.
But he also has to oversee the government's renewed push to
bring down Britain's still large budget deficit.
Day-to-day responsibility for cutting spending will fall to
Greg Hands, who was named chief secretary to the Treasury.
Hands, a 49 year-old former banker, once served as a private
secretary to Osborne. He worked most recently as a government
whip, a job which enforces party discipline in parliament.
The previous Treasury secretary was Danny Alexander but his
party, the Liberal Democrats, was decimated in the May 7
election and the Conservatives' new majority freed Cameron from
having to divide up his top jobs in the new government.
Osborne and Alexander halved the budget deficit between 2010
and 2015 but failed to meet their original target of largely
eliminating the shortfall by now. The deficit still stands at
nearly 5 percent of annual economic output.
In another promotion for a former Osborne aide, Sajid Javid
was named as business secretary. The bus driver's son and former
banker will assume the challenge of improving Britain's poor
productivity record at the department which supports exporters
and promotes skills training and science and research.
Another contender for the Conservative Party leadership,
London mayor Boris Johnson, was given a political role in
government.
Theresa May, the third senior Conservative on Cameron's list
of possible successors, remains as interior minister.
Harriett Baldwin, a former pension fund manager at
investment bank JP Morgan, was appointed as Economic Secretary
to the Treasury -- the role in the finance ministry responsible
for managing relations with London's financial institutions.
Cameron's appointments also suggested he was trying to
tackle the Conservatives' image as a club for the wealthy elite.
The Sutton Trust, a think tank which focus on social
mobility, said half of Cameron's new cabinet was privately
educated, down from 62 percent in his previous cabinet.
