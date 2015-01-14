LONDON Jan 14 British finance minister George
Osborne said on Wednesday the government needed to take a
decision on when to sell its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland
soon after a May national election.
"Early in the next parliament we will have to make a
decision on the timing of any exit programme from RBS," he said
in a speech at the Bank of England.
"It is not good for taxpayer value or for the
competitiveness of our banking system to have such a large and
complex bank in state hands for too long."
Osborne also set out proposals to give Britain's official
budget forecasters, the Office for Budget Responsibility, the
power to demand a government strategy for restoring a budget
surplus if the economy runs into trouble.
