LONDON, July 5 Britain's finance minister George
Osborne on Sunday said he had found all 12 billion pounds of
welfare cuts he needs as part of his plan to balance the current
budget by 2017/18, speaking ahead of his budget announcement on
Wednesday.
The budget is Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservatives'
clearest chance in almost two decades to remould Britain into a
low-tax, small-state economy after an unexpectedly decisive
election victory handed Osborne a mandate to make deep cuts.
To meet his target, Osborne says he needs to cut the annual
welfare bill by 12 billion pounds ($18.69 billion), make 13
billion pounds of departmental spending reductions, and to raise
an extra 5 billion pounds by clamping down on tax evasion and
avoidance.
"We have found that 12 billion pounds of savings in welfare
that we said we'd be able to find," Osborne said on BBC
television, without specifying full details. "We've got to have
a welfare system that is fair to those who need it, but also
fair to those who pay for it."
But the opposition Labour Party warned against
"self-defeating" spending cuts.
"On the deficit we need, of course, sensible savings but I
want to see proper welfare reforms, proper public services that
aren't self-defeating, that aren't going to cost much more for
the country in the long term," Labour spokesman Chris Leslie
told the BBC.
Osborne said that people living outside London would be
subject to a lower cap than previously thought on the total
amount of benefits they can receive. The cap will be reduced to
23,000 pounds for those living in London, in line with
pre-election promises, but he did not set out the lower ceiling
that would apply elsewhere.
He also said those on high incomes in subsidised local
authority housing would have to start paying closer to the
market rental rates.
The Sunday Times reported that Osborne plans to launch a 650
million-pound raid on the BBC to help cover the country's
benefits bill, forcing the corporation to meet the cost of free
television licences for the over-75.
($1 = 0.6421 pounds)
