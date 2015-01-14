UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
LONDON Jan 14 British finance minister George Osborne said he hoped to sell the government's shares in Royal Bank of Scotland in a way that returned taxpayers' investment in the bank in full.
Osborne said the government needed to come to a strategic view on what to do with its RBS stake soon after a May 7 election.
"I would hopefully expect to be able to do that in a way that got the taxpayers' money back," Osborne said. He said it would "require a lot of persuading" for him to give up on the principle that the shares should be sold for at least the price government paid for them. (Reporting by William Schomberg; Writing by William James; Editing by Alison Williams)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February