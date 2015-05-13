EDINBURGH May 13 Scottish nationalists
cautioned British Prime Minister David Cameron on Wednesday that
he could not rule out giving Scotland another independence
referendum if Scots voted for one in a parliamentary election.
On Sunday, Cameron ruled out another independence referendum
despite spectacular gains by Scottish nationalists in the May 7
election, saying Scots had "emphatically" rejected a breakaway
in last year's referendum.
Scottish Nationalist Party (SNP) leader Nicola Sturgeon said
there could only be another independence vote if Scots voted for
a party which proposed one in a Scottish parliamentary election.
One is due in May 2016.
"I can't impose a referendum against the will of the
Scottish people but nor can David Cameron rule out a referendum
against the will of the people," Sturgeon told the Scottish
parliament.
"It is no secret to anyone that the SNP supports
independence," she said, adding that the general election was
not about independence.
Sturgeon has previously refused to say whether she would
include a referendum pledge in her 2016 Scottish election
manifesto.
Scots voted 55-45 against independence in a referendum last
September, but the SNP's energetic campaigning convinced many
Scots, even some who do not want independence, that it was the
best party to represent them in the British parliament.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout, Writing by Guy Faulconbridge;
editing by Stephen Addison)