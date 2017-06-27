GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro, bond yields drive higher on ECB scale-back bets
* Euro hits one year high, Deutsche Bank calls end of dollar rally
EDINBURGH, June 27 Scotland's devolved government has dropped immediate plans for a second independence referendum until after the terms of Britain's EU exit are clear, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Tuesday.
"We will not seek to introduce the legislation for an independence referendum immediately," she said. (Writing by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Michael Holden)
* Euro hits one year high, Deutsche Bank calls end of dollar rally
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
* Euro jumps for second day after change in tone by ECB chief