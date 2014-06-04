* Coalition unveils legislative plans
* Number of new laws low, many measures minor
* Political rivals say coalition runs zombie government
By Andrew Osborn and Kylie MacLellan
LONDON, June 4 Queen Elizabeth unveiled on
Wednesday Britain's last legislative programme before the next
national election, citing mostly minor new laws and fuelling
opposition criticism that the coalition was out of ideas.
In a ceremony in the upper house of parliament rich in pomp
and pageantry, it took the queen less than 10 minutes to list 11
new pieces of legislation Prime Minister David Cameron's
government plans to enact before a May 2015 general election.
With the exception of legislation overhauling Britain's
pensions system, much of what she announced was already known
and many of the measures were relatively minor in scale.
She confirmed plans to give people more control over their
pension savings, with new measures including the introduction of
collective pension schemes which allow members to pool risk.
The yearly Queen's Speech is regarded as a major fixture of
political life when governments can unveil up to about thirty
new laws. Incumbent governments have often used such
pre-election occasions as an opportunity to try to woo voters
with eye-catching measures.
But Cameron's government, a sometimes fractious tie-up of
his right-leaning Conservative Party and the centre-left Liberal
Democrat Party, cannot agree on how to tackle many of the bigger
policy issues such as European integration and immigration.
As next year's election draws closer, both are also keen to
differentiate themselves from one another to appeal to their
traditional voters, further undermining any incentive to
coordinate policy-making.
However, the introduction of fixed five-year parliaments in
2011 and both parties' desire to appear responsible in voters'
eyes means that in practice the government is obliged to hold
together even if ideological differences prevent the coalition
partners from agreeing a fuller legislative programme.
Angela Eagle, an opposition lawmaker and a senior Labour
spokeswoman, said the paucity of new legislation showed the
government was struggling to function.
"This is a zombie government fast running out of steam and
ideas," she told BBC radio before the speech.
Labour sources said it was "staggering" the government
programme did not contain major new measures on immigration or
the country's health service, two of voters' top priorities.
But business organisations welcomed the government's focus
on securing Britain's economic recovery and praised the lack of
new red tape introduced.
Proposals to help encourage house building were also set out
as the government said it would continue to promote the Help to
Buy mortgage guarantee programme, which some critics have said
is helping to fuel a housing bubble.
Other measures included plans to support the development of
oil and gas from shale and a promise to introduce charges for
supermarket plastic bag use in England.
A measure giving voters powers to petition for their member
of parliament to be replaced was also announced.
Cameron's Conservative Party tweeted that the total number
of bills in the speech, 16 when draft and carried-over bills
were included, was three more than Labour had included in their
final Queen's Speech before the 2010 national election.
A spokesman for Cameron denied the government's programme
was thin.
"He (Cameron) would completely reject the opposition's line
... There is a very full legislative programme for this final
session," the spokesman told reporters.
(Editing by Louise Ireland)