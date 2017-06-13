Sterling eases off after BoE rollercoaster
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
LONDON, June 13 British Prime Minister Theresa May made no comment as she left her Number 10 Downing Street residence on Tuesday after holding talks with Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party over a deal to back her government.
May did not comment on the progress of the discussions with DUP leader Arlene Foster, who left by a different exit.
May failed to secure an outright majority after Thursday's election and is aiming to strike a deal with the DUP to pass her legislative programme. It was unclear whether there was a deal. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
LONDON, June 22 European stock markets fell for a third straight day on Thursday, as battered oil prices hovered near seven-month lows hit overnight on worries about a supply glut and falling demand.
LONDON, June 22 British finance minister Philip Hammond said he was confident Prime Minister Theresa May will strike a deal with Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party to gain support for her minority government.