BRIGHTON, England, Sept 28 Britain's opposition
Labour Party would force multinational companies such as
Starbucks and Google to pay "their fair share of taxes" as part
of a plan to fix the country's public finances, its would-be
finance minister said on Monday.
"We will force people like Starbucks, Vodafone, Amazon and
Google and all the others to pay their fair share of taxes,"
John McDonnell said in a speech to Labour's annual conference in
Brighton, in southern England.
(Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)