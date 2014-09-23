UPDATE 1-China's Sinopec close to snapping up Chevron's South African oil assets -sources
* Deal would give Sinopec first refinery in Africa (Adds transaction details, industry context)
MANCHESTER, England, Sept 23 Britain's opposition Labour party said on Tuesday it would introduce a U.S.-style "sin tax" on tobacco manufacturers if it wins a national election next year.
The fee, which was unveiled ahead of Labour leader Ed Miliband's speech to his party's annual conference, would be based on firms' market share and would be aimed at raising at least 150 million pounds, the party said in an advance briefing note. (Reporting by William James; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
* Deal would give Sinopec first refinery in Africa (Adds transaction details, industry context)
* Citigroup Inc - reaffirms that it has not sent these emails to its clients and has no connection with this unauthorized email
BERLIN, March 17 Germany could file a suit against the United States at the World Trade Organization over President Donald Trump's proposed border tax, the economy minister said on Friday ahead of a meeting between Chancellor Angela Merkel and Trump later in the day.