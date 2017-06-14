LONDON, June 14 British Prime Minister Theresa
May has appointed Brexit supporter Stephen Barclay as economic
secretary to the finance ministry, a government spokeswoman
said.
The economic secretary is responsible for financial services
policy and the government's relationship with the financial
services industry.
Before becoming a lawmaker in 2010, Barclay, who supported
leaving the EU at last year's referendum, worked in financial
regulation and then financial crime prevention at Barclays
retail bank, according to his website.
