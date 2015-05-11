(Adds Farage quotes)
By William James
LONDON May 11 Nigel Farage, the leader of
Britain's anti-EU UK Independence Party, on Monday withdrew his
resignation after tendering it last week over his failure to win
a seat in the British parliament.
UKIP, which wants Britain to withdraw from the European
Union, won just one seat in a national election last week,
despite talking up its chances of doing much better after
winning European elections in Britain last year.
Farage, UKIP's best-known politician, stood down on Friday
after losing to a candidate from David Cameron's Conservative
Party, making good on a promise to resign he had made before the
election. He said he was a man of his word.
But on Monday, Farage said he'd been persuaded to stay by
the party's National Executive Committee, who rejected his
resignation and told him that there was overwhelming evidence
members wanted him to stay.
"I decided that ... as much as I wanted to spend the summer
fishing, walking, and of course, in the European Parliament
where all hell is currently breaking loose - that I owed it to
the party that got me here," Farage wrote in an article for The
Daily Telegraph newspaper.
Farage said he wanted to start campaigning for Britain to
leave the EU when Cameron holds a referendum on the issue before
the end of 2017.
"I feel the need to stay involved for just a little bit
longer, to add my voice to those who want Britain to be a
country that trades and deals with the world, rather than ties
itself to a post-WWII (World War Two) mindset about Europe and
the political union," he said.
UKIP won about 13 percent of the vote nationally, the best
result in the party's history by a large margin. But because of
Britain's winner-takes-all voting system that only translated
into a single parliamentary seat.
(Editing by Andrew Osborn)