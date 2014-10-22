(Updates with Red Cross refusing money, song position in chart)
By Andrew Osborn
LONDON Oct 22 The performer of a song promoting
the anti-EU UK Independence Party before next year's election in
Britain said on Wednesday he was withdrawing the track from sale
after being accused of racism.
UKIP wants to sharply curb immigration and the song, "UKIP
Calypso", includes a line about "illegal immigrants in every
town". Mike Read, a BBC radio presenter who wrote the track,
performed it with a mock Caribbean accent.
Party leader Nigel Farage, who was praised in the song, had
urged supporters to propel it to the top of the music charts,
where it had already reached number 21 by mid-week.
But on Wednesday, after a backlash on social media and from
UKIP's political rivals, Read said he had asked his record
company to withdraw the track immediately. The Red Cross also
turned down UKIP's offer of any profits to help treat the Ebola
outbreak in west Africa.
"I'm so sorry that the song unintentionally caused offence.
That was never my intention and I apologise unreservedly if
anyone has taken offence," said Read, who said he had not
intended the song to be racist and was not racist himself.
But David Lammy, an opposition Labour lawmaker, said the
song was "everything we've come to expect from a party whose
politics is based firmly on prejudice, resentment and
fear-mongering."
UKIP, which wants Britain to leave the European Union, won
European elections in Britain in May, has poached two lawmakers
from Cameron's Conservatives, and has boosted its support in
opinion polls to record levels before May's national election.
Prime Minister David Cameron once derided UKIP as "closet
racists", a charge the party strongly denies. It has expelled
members in the past for making racist statements and is
increasingly viewed as mainstream after it won its first elected
seat in parliament this month.
However, the track generated uncomfortable publicity for the
party before a Nov. 20 by-election for a parliamentary seat in
southern England, which it is also hoping to win.
UKIP blamed elements of the media for what it called the
"harsh" way Read and his song had been treated.
"We thought it was just a bit of fun, as did thousands of
people, evidenced by how well it has been selling," a UKIP
spokeswoman said.
"Were it not for the synthetic outrage, the song would have
generated a lot of money for charity, as profits were to be
split with the Red Cross for their Ebola Outreach programme.
It's a pity those so concerned with political correctness have
trodden all over this."
UKIP said it would now give all the profits from the song to
the Red Cross to make sure the charity did not lose out.
However, the British Red Cross said it would not accept the
money, saying such a donation could imperil its neutrality.
"In addition, the Red Cross has a proud history of helping
refugees and asylum seekers who are negatively referred to in
the lyrics (of the song)," it said in a statement.
UKIP's alliance in the European Parliament this week with a
Polish libertarian party whose leader has said he doubts that
Hitler knew of the Holocaust has also drawn criticism.
"What really worries me about this is that there is not more
of a row about these things that we see coming out of UKIP,"
Chuka Umunna, another Labour lawmaker, told the LBC radio
station on Wednesday.
"They are now, arguably, one of the main parties in our
country and I think a lot of this stuff is vile, it's absolutely
vile and it is not in keeping with our British values."
(Editing by Ruth Pitchford, Larry King)