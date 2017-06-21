LONDON, June 21 British Prime Minister Theresa
May said on Wednesday her government would win a Brexit deal
that commands "maximum public support", unveiling measures to
try to strengthen the union of England, Scotland, Wales and
Northern Ireland.
In a speech to parliament, May said her programme for
government would include measures to support the aerospace
industry in Wales, protect access to British waters that are "so
important to Scottish fishermen", and open new markets for key
exporting industries in Northern Ireland.
"So this is a government with purpose. Determined to deliver
the best Brexit deal," she said. "Committed to keeping our
country safe, enhancing our standing in the wider world and
bringing our United Kingdom closer together."
(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and William James; editing by Guy
Faulconbridge)