Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron delivers a speech during a campaign stop at Arriva TrainCare in Crewe in northern England, April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Britain's Conservatives maintained their lead over the Labour Party in a poll by ICM for the Guardian, the reverse result of an earlier poll on Monday, showing neither has made a breakthrough with 17 days to go before the election.

The ICM poll has David Cameron's party on 34 percent, two points ahead of Labour on 32 percent, while the anti-EU United Kingdom Independence party is on 11 percent and the Liberal democrats are on 10 percent.

A week ago the survey had the Conservatives on 39 percent, much higher than the party had ranked in other polls in recent weeks.

A poll for the Financial Times earlier on Monday put Labour on 34 per cent, and the Conservatives on 32 percent, down one percentage point since a week ago.

With no sign yet of a surge in support for either the Conservatives or Labour, polls indicate that a hung parliament is the most likely outcome, potentially handing the role of king maker to the leader of a smaller party like the Liberal Democrats or the Scottish Nationalists.

