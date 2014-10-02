UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
(Corrects name of donor which was incorrectly stated on UKIP website)
LONDON Oct 2 The UK Independence Party, which wants Britain to leave the European Union, has claimed a boost in its campaign to upset British politics after a businessman pledged to give the party a donation of 1 million pounds. ($1.62 million).
Insurance entrepreneur Arron Banks originally planned to give 100,000 pounds to UKIP but he said he would raise the donation ten-fold after a comment by William Hague, a senior Conservative Party member, who called him a "nobody."
The announcement, made on Wednesday, followed the defection of two Conservative members of parliament to UKIP in recent weeks. UKIP is hoping to win seats in May's national elections, posing a threat to Britain's main political parties. (Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Stephen Addison)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts