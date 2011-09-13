WOTTON-UNDER-EDGE, England The outlook for Britain's economy is grim unless the Bank of England takes urgent steps to try to stimulate growth, BoE policymaker Adam Posen said on Tuesday.

Speaking after a speech in southwest England, Posen said policymakers had made a mistake in 2008 by taking too long to act to try to boost the economy.

"The outlook goes from grim to grimmer if we don't respond," he said after calling for an immediate injection of monetary stimulus into the economy through asset purchases. (Reporting by Sven Egenter)