LONDON Dec 20 Harry Potter, the world's most
famous boy wizard, is set to make his debut on London's West End
stage in a new play to be created in collaboration with author
J.K. Rowling.
The theatrical production will explore the previously untold
story of Harry's early years as an outcast and orphan.
Rowling will co-produce the stage show alongside experienced
theatre producers Sonia Friedman and Colin Callender, according
to a statement on her website.
"Over the years I have received countless approaches about
turning Harry Potter into a theatrical production, but Sonia and
Colin's vision was the only one that really made sense to me,"
Rowling said.
"After a year in gestation it is exciting to see this
project moving on to the next phase," she added.
In Rowling's book series, Harry is introduced at the age of
10, living unhappily in a cupboard under the stairs in the home
of his aunt and uncle. The new production would "offer a unique
insight into the heart and mind of the now legendary young
wizard", the statement said.
Rowling will collaborate with a playwright on the new
production but will not script it herself. British media said
the production was expected to open in 2015.
Rowling's "Harry Potter" book series has sold some 450
million copies worldwide and the eight movies from the Warner
Bros. studios have taken more than $7.7 billion at global
box-offices, making the films the largest-grossing franchise in
history.
Earlier this year Rowling revealed she would also be working
on a new Harry Potter-themed film series for the Warner Bros.
studio.
(Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by Rosalind Russell)