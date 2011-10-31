LONDON Oct 31 Britain's energy ministry said on Monday it had approved the construction of a 1,500 megawatt (MW) gas-fired power plant in north Doncaster, as well as Scottish utility SSE's 108-MW biomass and waste power plant at Ferrybridge.

"These decisions are a further example of our determination to clear the back-log of planning applications, to stimulate growth and enhance our energy security," said Energy Minister Charles Hendry.

The one billion pound gas-fired power plant and SSE's 250 million pound project are expected to create over 1,000 jobs during construction, the ministry said. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps)