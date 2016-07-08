* To seek 53.8 GW for 2017/18, 52 GW for 2020/21
* Scheme to ensure power over winter
(Updates with detail, background)
By Susanna Twidale
LONDON, July 8 Britain will seek 53.8 gigawatts
(GW) of electricity in a capacity auction for 2017/18, the
government said on Friday, as it looks to ensure the power stays
on over winter.
The government had planned to start capacity auctions
beginning with winter 2018/19 but coal plant closures have
forced it to start the scheme a year earlier.
Britain faces possible electricity shortages over the next
few winters as ageing power plants close and low power prices
reduce the incentive to build new ones.
It will also seek to reserve 52 GW for the winter of
2020/21, the Department of Energy and Climate Change (DECC) said
on its website.
Under the capacity market scheme, power plant owners will be
paid to keep back-up electricity available at short notice.
The scheme will kick in when supply falls below demand, for
instance when renewable energy sources fail to produce enough
power, when thermal power plants have failures, or if cold
winter weather leads to a surge in demand.
The 2017/18 auction will be held this winter and likely cost
2-3 billion pounds ($2.58-$3.88 billion) which equates to 28-38
pounds per household, according to an impact assessment
published by the DECC.
The first capacity auction, held in December 2014 for power
for 2018/19, cleared at 19.40 pounds per kilowatt, costing 1
billion pounds.
($1 = 0.7741 pounds)
(Editing by Jason Neely)