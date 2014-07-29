LONDON, July 29 The operators of a major
gas-fired power station in the east of London have begun
negotiations over the facility's closure due to poor market
conditions.
Because gas prices have been high relative to wholesale
electricity, which power generators sell into the grid, aging
power stations such as Barking with relatively low efficiency
grades struggle to make a profit.
The closure comes as low generation profit margins have led
to an investment shortfall in new British capacity and the
shuttering of several gas-fired power stations over recent
years.
At the same time, most British coal-fired facilities are
having to close due to environmental legislation. These factors
combined are leading to a generation shortfall, which grid
operator National Grid says could lead to power outages
in the next few years unless new facilities are built soon.
Barking Power Station was completed in 1995 and has a
capacity of 1,000 megawatt (MW), enough to supply over half a
million homes with electricity.
"The proposal to close the power station and embark on these
consultations is taken in the context of the current adverse
market conditions for gas-fired power generation," the
facility's owner Barking Power Ltd said in a
statement on Tuesday.
"If implemented, the full closure of the station is expected
to be completed within two years," it added.
The power station is operated by a company called Thames
Power Services Ltd and employs 38 people.
"The (Barking) power station was ... constructed in the
early 1990s ... It therefore has a lower thermal efficiency than
power stations designed and built more recently," Barking Power
said, adding that the facility had already been operating below
full capacity in recent years.
Barking is one of around 20 electricity generation
facilities in greater London, which include stations fueled by
oil, coal, natural gas and renewables.
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by David Holmes)