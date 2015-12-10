Dec 10 Britain secured backup electricity
capacity for 2019/20 on Thursday, awarding contracts to power
plants for 46.35 gigawatts (GW) at 18 pounds per kilowatt per
year, according to the preliminary results of an auction.
Details of successful bidders are expected to be published
on Friday. The auction results are subject to verification. ( bit.ly/21LzsST
)
Britain's capacity market mechanism is designed to ensure
backup power is available when intermittent renewable energy
sources fail to produce electricity.
