LONDON Dec 11 A British auction for backup electricity plants for 2019/20 awarded nearly half of the capacity, or 21.8 gigawatts (GW), to gas-fired power plants, the National Grid said on Friday.

The auction, which cleared below last year's price at 18 pounds per megawatt per year late on Thursday, also awarded 1.86 GW to interconnectors which were allowed to bid for contracts in the auction for the first time.

Two units at Centrica's existing South Humber Bank gas-fired power station secured one-year contracts each and several units at Drax' power plant were also awarded one-year contracts, a results table showed.

The results are subject to verification by Dec. 22. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by David Clarke)