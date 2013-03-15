* 1,200 MW Cockenzie coal plant shuts after 45 years

* Plans for new gas plant may stall if incentives unclear

By John McGarrity

LONDON, March 15 One of Britain's oldest and most polluting coal-fired power stations closed on Friday after it used up its operating hours permitted under an EU pollution directive, operator Scottish Power said in a statement.

The 1,200-MW Cockenzie power station near Edinburgh stopped operating after 45 years of service and most of its 100 staff will move to other parts of the business or retire, the utility said.

Scottish Power plans to build a 1,000-MW gas plant on the site but it warned on Friday the project will stall unless the government provides stronger incentives to build new gas stations.

"The company is continuing to evaluate options for the development of the site, and has recently called for clarity on a capacity mechanism for thermal generation as part of the Energy Bill," Scottish Power said.

Britain's utilities want the government's Energy Bill - under scrutiny by parliament - to spell out greater detail on the guaranteed return generators can expect to make from their gas-fired power plants through a so-called capacity mechanism.

The reform proposes to pay operators of stand-by power capacity, but because details are still lacking developers are cautious about investing in new plants.

Utilities in continental Europe, such as Germany's E.ON say they may have to mothball new gas-fired power plants that have become uneconomic because of weak power and high gas prices and the much greater profitability of burning coal to generate power.

"It is vitally important that we receive clarity from the Energy Bill to allow companies like ours to be confident in making investment decisions for a new generation of replacement gas power stations," Scottish Power's chief executive Neil Clitheroe said in the statement.

ENERGY CRUNCH WORRY

Britain is expected to lose around 12 GW of coal-fired power over the next three years as old plants shut down completely and others convert to burning biomass, according to Brussels-based lobby Euracoal.

The removal of coal-fired power from the grid has prompted warnings from Britain's energy regulator that the country could face a supply crunch by the end of the decade as new nuclear capacity is unlikely to be built until the early-to-mid 2020s.

But green groups say the closure of plants such as Cockenzie will make it easier for Britain to meet carbon reduction and renewables targets, including an obligation to cut emissions of greenhouse gases 34 percent by 2020 from 1990 levels.

"Cockenzie had been one of the most polluting power stations in Europe. However, thanks to the amazing progress made in generating more power from renewable sources Scotland can now look forward to secure supplies of pollution-free energy," WWF Scotland said in a statement.

The Cockenzie plant, which in recent years has only be operating intermittently, earlier this week brought 440 MW of generation online in response to a 2.5-year high in day-ahead British baseload power prices to around 70 pounds a megawatt-hour.

Scottish Power decided in 2008 not to fit its Cockenzie power station with equipment to reduce carbon emissions and its operating hours were therefore limited to 20,000 hours under the EU's Large Combustion Plant Directive (LCPD).

Next week the British subsidiary of Germany's RWE will shut its 2,000-MW Didcot facility after it runs out of its allocation of LCPD operating hours.

The closure of Britain's most polluting power stations is already having a major impact on the domestic coal mining industry, and last week Scottish Coal, which supplies Scottish Power, said it would cut around 450 jobs at its opencast mines.