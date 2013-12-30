Dec 29 The United Kingdom will not challenge the
European Union's environmental rules which have led to closure
of many old coal power plants even as the country faces threats
of power black outs within the next two years, The Times of
London reported on Monday.
"We are not planning to break the rules on that," Britain's
Energy Minister Michael Fallon was quoted as saying by the
newspaper.
Britain's coal-fired generators, once the backbone of
British energy industry, pumped out 91.86 terra watt-hours (TWh)
of power in the first nine months of 2013 down three percent
from the year before, according to provisional data published in
a report by the UK Department of Energy and Climate Change.
"We see coal shrinking very rapidly from now on, probably
contributing nothing by 2030. Coal is going to disappear off the
system," Fallon told the British paper.
National Grid has already warned of winter blackouts
if investments are not made in new capacities even while
Britain's power market is tightening over its ageing
power-generation capacity.