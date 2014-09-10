* Grid operator taking precautionary measures
By Nina Chestney and Henning Gloystein
LONDON, Sept 10 Britain risks an electricity
crisis this winter which has forced the grid operator to take
precautionary measures and will mean greater reliance on imports
from Europe where operators face their own supply constraints.
National Grid has announced a scheme to encourage
utilities to make idle capacity available this winter, something
the grid operator had not planned to do until next year.
It has also offered to pay offices and factories for
reducing electricity use between November and February to
safeguard household supplies.
National Grid says the measures would "only be used as a
last resort... as a safety net to safeguard consumer interests,"
yet analysts warn of potentially very tight supplies during the
winter.
"The UK power market is about to enter a period of
historically low system capacity margins. As the system margin
falls below 5 percent, the risk of system stress and disorderly
market behaviour materially increases," said David Stokes,
director at consultancy Timera Energy.
"The market becomes much more susceptible to a cold winter
or major plant outages. It is easy to be complacent about this
risk given the benign conditions across the very mild and windy
winter we have just had," he said.
Regulatory data show that Britain's capacity margin - the
spare capacity available for planned and emergency use - could
fall below 5 percent by early 2015 and remain there until around
2017.
Behind the supply squeeze is the mothballing of unprofitable
gas-fired power plants and the closure of ageing coal-fired
units.
Britain's nuclear plants are also coming to the end of their
operational lives.
A series of unexpected thermal power plant outages this
summer, expected to continue into the winter, have also added to
capacity fears.
"National Grid projects that the supply outlook will
continue to deteriorate before improving after 2015/16,"
regulator Ofgem said in an assessment of electricity capacity
earlier this year.
TIGHT SYSTEM
Britain has an installed power capacity of around 75
gigawatts (GW), down from more than 90 GW in 2010, reflecting
the retirement of power stations.
As a result, the country was a net importer of electricity
last year, government figures show, meeting 4 percent of demand
by importing power via cables linked to continental Europe.
Peak winter power use in Britain can reach 60 GW, so the
country's power stations would have to run at 80 percent or more
of capacity in order to meet demand, Reuters calculations show.
For the full year in 2013, they ran at 45 percent of capacity.
Should current outages at two nuclear plants due to safety
inspections as well as reduced output at two coal plants
following fires carry on into the winter, maximum output would
only reach 57 GW, leaving a shortfall of 3 GW.
This means that during cold periods, Britain would have to
rely on constant imports from continental Europe to meet demand,
which would likely raise power prices and put Britain at risk of
outages if Europe cannot maintain supplies due to high demand
there.
It is also questionable whether Britain's power plants could
operate at 80 percent of capacity since unplanned outages become
more frequent as the fleet ages.
"The likelihood of a colder winter than last year and higher
power sector gas requirements due to a reduction in nuclear
power availability certainly holds some challenges," said Trevor
Sikorski, analyst at consultancy Energy Aspects.
"Market balance requires greater reliance on continental gas
supplies to get through the winter... (but there are) Russian
supply risks arising from the Ukraine crisis....Disruptions to
that supply would be felt in the UK," he added.
As the conflict in Ukraine heads towards winter, Europe's
politicians are braced for supply disruptions from its biggest
provider, Russia, yet some energy traders sense an opportunity
if peace prevails and the gas keeps flowing.
MORE IMPORTS?
There is also only limited scope for expanding electricity
imports.
Britain is already importing nearly its full available
capacity of 2 gigawatts (GW) from France, the full 1 GW
available from the Netherlands and half of the 1 GW it can get
from Ireland.
France too is facing constraints, with grid operator RTE on
Wednesday warning of an increasing risk of power failures due to
the mothballing of plants and the country's ageing nuclear
fleet.
Still, EDF Energy, which operates eight nuclear
power stations and three coal and gas plants in Britain, said it
does not anticipate blackouts as a result of its Hartlepool and
Heysham 1 nuclear plants potentially being offline into the
winter.
"Other stations can step in to meet this demand...both
within EDF Energy and elsewhere on the system," an EDF Energy
spokeswoman said.
(Additional reporting by Susanna Twidale; editing by Jason
Neely)