LONDON, March 22 Britain's 2,000-megawatt Didcot A coal-fired power station was closed on Friday after more than 40 years of operation, utility RWE npower said.

Didcot is one of the first in a series of plant closures expected in coming years as around one fifth of Britain's old and polluting power capacity is shut by 2020.

Last week, utility Scottish Power shut down its 1,200-MW Cockenzie coal plant near Edinburgh.

Didcot A, located in Oxfordshire, started operating in September 1970.

Under a European Union law limiting pollution from power plants, Didcot in 2008 was permitted a further 20,000 hours of operation and this expired on Friday.

An adjacent 16-year old gas-fired power plant will not be affected by the closure, RWE npower said.

The head of Britain's energy regulator has warned of a looming power supply crunch and higher energy bills before new replacement capacity is built.