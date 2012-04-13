* Common reference price to be formed by end of 2012
* UK hub to be integrated into single European market by
2014
LONDON, April 13 Norwegian spot power exchange
Nord Pool Spot has won a contract to develop and operate
Britain's first virtual electricity hub that is needed to
integrate the UK into the planned North West European (NWE)
market coupling project.
Nord Pool Spot was selected following a competitive
tendering exercise run by the UK's National Grid Interconnectors
Ltd, which operates the power connector between Britain
and France, Nord Pool Spot said on Friday in a statement.
"The virtual hub will facilitate the pooling of Great
Britain (power trading) liquidity and the formation of a common
reference price for electricity across all participating power
exchanges by the end of 2012, in line with the objectives of the
NWE project," Nord Pool Spot said.
"The appointment of the hub operator and the development of
the hub arrangements during 2012 are important steps towards the
goal of a single European market by 2014," National Grid
Interconnectors' director Alison Kay said.
In contrast to the other countries involved in the NWE
market coupling project, the UK's power market allows for
multiple power exchanges and interconnector operators to
participate, making a virtual hub that pools all participants
together.
"The purpose of the GB hub will be to facilitate open access
and participation of all these parties and to ensure that there
is a single electricity market price for GB, rather than
potentially having differing prices on each GB exchange," Nord
Pool Spot said.
"Under the NWE umbrella Nord Pool Spot ... will deliver
market coupling and capacity allocation services to Great
Britain, the Central Western Europe region and the Nordic
areas," it added.
The CWE market region spans the French, German and BeNeLux
electricity markets, while the Nordic markets are made up of
Denmark, Sweden, Finland, with the Baltic states and Poland also
in the process of being integrated.
The power exchanges Nord Pool Spot, APX-Endex, Belpex, EPEX
Spot, GME, and OMEL have started a project that aims to deliver
price coupling across the Nordic, Central West and Southern
European regions.
"The initiative ... is intended to provide the basis for an
effective European power market," Nord Pool Spot said, adding
that the initiative was open to other power exchanges and market
areas.
"The project will address the implementation of a common
price coupling solution in a geographical area which initially
shall cover Portugal, Spain, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands,
Great Britain, France, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Denmark,
Norway, Sweden, Finland and the Baltics, including the price
coupling on SwePol-link to Poland," covering over 80 percent of
the European power consumption.
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein, editing by William Hardy)