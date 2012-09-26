* 30 GW of wind, 5 GW of biomass capacity by 2020
* Around 6 GW of interconnectors by 2020, 8.6 GW by 2030
LONDON, Sept 27 Britain could be exporting more
electricity than it imports by the early 2020s as growing
renewable energy output and construction of new interconnectors
will help it ship more power to its neighbours, the grid
operator said in a report on Thursday.
While Britain's domestic gas production continues to
decline, increasing dependence on pipeline and liquefied natural
gas (LNG) imports, its power market could turn from a net
importer to exporter within 8 years.
"We expect both annual imports and exports to rise from
current levels in line with the increase in interconnection
capacity, with exports increasing markedly from the latter part
of this decade onwards as renewable generation increases so that
GB becomes a net exporter to the continent by the early 2020s,"
National Grid, said in a report analysing the long-term
future of the country's energy networks.
In a scenario where Britain will meet its 2020 target of
generating 15 percent of its energy demand from renewable
sources, but does not exceed it, the country could have the help
of 30 gigawatts (GW) of wind and 5 GW of biomass capacity to
keep the lights on by 2020, National Grid predicted.
The British government has created an attracive renewable
energy subsidy scheme, through which is expects 31 GW of wind
capacity and 6 GW of biomass in Britain by 2020, roughly in line
with National Grid's estimate.
On top of high amounts of renewable energy capacity, Britain
will be connected to other markets through cables of around 6 GW
in size, rising to 8.6 GW by 2030, allowing it to send excess
power production to markets in France, the Netherlands, Norway
and Belgium.
Last year, Britain imported 8.7 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of
electricity and exported 2.5 GWh, making it a net importer of
power, but National Grid said the trend could reverse if
Britain's renewable energy expansion continues as planned.
The government is also banking on a series of new nuclear
power reactors to start operating by 2025 to help meet its
climate targets.
In the same scenario described above, National Grid predicts
only one nuclear power plant can connect to the network in the
early 2020s, but capacity can reach just over 10 GW by 2030.
Nuclear power plant developers said they could build 16 GW
in new capacity by 2025, but Japan's Fukushima accident and
difficulties to secure funding have delayed plans.