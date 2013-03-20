LONDON, March 20 RWE will shut down its 1,000-megawatt (MW) Fawley oil-fired power plant in Britain on March 27 due to unfavourable market conditions, the utility said on Wednesday.

Two 500-MW units at the site in southern England will close down for good at 1200 GMT on March 27 after around 40 years of operations.

"The unfavourable market conditions mean that it is no longer economic to maintain oil-fired generation capability at the site," RWE npower said in a market message.

Four gas-fired power units at the same site will continue to operate, the utility added.

RWE npower had previously announced its intention to close the oil plant, which provided peak-load electricity at time of high demand, at the end of the winter.

The power plant was initially due to shut down by the end of 2015 at the latest after RWE npower decided to opt out of an EU-wide power plant pollution regulation.

At the end of January, the station was allowed to run for another 9,163 hours as part of operational time it was given under the EU law, grid data showed.

RWE npower will also cease operations at its Didcot A coal-fired power plant on Friday.

Scottish Power last week shut down its Cockenzie coal-fired power plant after it ran out of allocated hours.