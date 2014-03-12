March 12 European power plants face tighter pollution rules from the
beginning of 2016 as part of the European Union-wide Industrial Emissions Directive.
At the start of this year, plant operators in the EU were required to inform the
relevant environmental regulator about which stations have chosen not to fit with
pollution-reducing technology to comply with the law under the so-called Limited
Life Derogation (LLD).
Under the opt-out, plants can run without fitting further emissions-cutting
technology for a total of 17,500 hours starting Jan. 1, 2016 or to the end of 2023,
whichever comes first.
The UK government's Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra)
has said UK generators which choose the LLD can reverse this decision up until Jan.
1, 2016.
Below is a list of UK-based gas, power or combined heat and power (CHP) plants
which have chosen the LLD and may face closure:
OPERATOR PLANT NAME CAPACITY FUEL TYPE
in MW
SSE Uskmouth 240 Coal
SSE Ferrybridge 3&4 980 Coal
SSE Peterhead Unit 2 660 Gas
RWE npower Aberthaw 1,555 Coal
RWE npower Didcot B 5&6 1,420 Gas
RWE npower Cheshire CHP 58 CHP
RWE npower Conoco Phillips CHP 58 CHP
RWE npower Grimsby CHP 20 CHP
RWE npower Hythe CHP 53 CHP
EDF Energy Cottam 2,000 Coal
EDF Energy West Burton A 2,000 Coal
Eggborough Power Eggborough 2,000 Coal
Lynemouth Power Lynemouth 420 Coal
Corby Power Corby 350 Gas
INEOS INEOS Nitriles CHP 75 CHP
TOTAL 11,889
Source: Reuters estimates of capacity, Defra ()
*Excludes emergency backup stations, compressor stations, boilers and gas turbine
units