March 12 European power plants face tighter pollution rules from the beginning of 2016 as part of the European Union-wide Industrial Emissions Directive. At the start of this year, plant operators in the EU were required to inform the relevant environmental regulator about which stations have chosen not to fit with pollution-reducing technology to comply with the law under the so-called Limited Life Derogation (LLD). Under the opt-out, plants can run without fitting further emissions-cutting technology for a total of 17,500 hours starting Jan. 1, 2016 or to the end of 2023, whichever comes first. The UK government's Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) has said UK generators which choose the LLD can reverse this decision up until Jan. 1, 2016. Below is a list of UK-based gas, power or combined heat and power (CHP) plants which have chosen the LLD and may face closure: OPERATOR PLANT NAME CAPACITY FUEL TYPE in MW SSE Uskmouth 240 Coal SSE Ferrybridge 3&4 980 Coal SSE Peterhead Unit 2 660 Gas RWE npower Aberthaw 1,555 Coal RWE npower Didcot B 5&6 1,420 Gas RWE npower Cheshire CHP 58 CHP RWE npower Conoco Phillips CHP 58 CHP RWE npower Grimsby CHP 20 CHP RWE npower Hythe CHP 53 CHP EDF Energy Cottam 2,000 Coal EDF Energy West Burton A 2,000 Coal Eggborough Power Eggborough 2,000 Coal Lynemouth Power Lynemouth 420 Coal Corby Power Corby 350 Gas INEOS INEOS Nitriles CHP 75 CHP TOTAL 11,889 Source: Reuters estimates of capacity, Defra () *Excludes emergency backup stations, compressor stations, boilers and gas turbine units