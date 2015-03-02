* National Grid seeks 1 GW of reserve capacity for 2015/16
* Contracts from second tender to be offered in May
(Updates throughout)
LONDON, March 2 National Grid opened its second
tender round on Monday for up to 1 gigawatt (GW) of energy
capacity reserve in Britain for next winter as a precautionary
measure if power supplies are tight.
The contracts from the second round will be offered in May
this year, the grid operator said in a statement. The first
tender round was held in December, which secured 700 megawatts
of additional reserve.
Last year, Britain faced tight electricity supply in the
winter after several power plants were hit by unexpected
outages, which forced National Grid to introduce schemes to cut
energy use and make extra capacity available.
National Grid introduced schemes to pay companies not to use
electricity during peak hours and to encourage utilities to make
idle capacity available.
For the winter of 2014-15, the grid operator procured extra
reserve capacity which added a 1.1 GW cushion to the electricity
system, even though milder temperatures, continental power
imports and high levels of renewable power generation meant it
was not needed.
"Although we did not need to use the additional reserve we
secured for the winter just gone, contracting additional
capacity was a sensible insurance policy to take out, given that
margins had tightened," Cordi O'Hara, National Grid's Director
of UK Market Operation, said in a statement.
"We already know that the margin between supply and demand
next winter could tighten further," she added.
(Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by Susan Thomas and
William Hardy)