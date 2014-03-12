LONDON, March 12 Britain could face around 11.5 gigawatts (GW) of power plant capacity going off line by the end of 2023 due to tighter European Union pollution rules, Reuters calculations based on government data show.

EU power plant operators have had to inform their relevant environment regulator about which stations will not install emissions-cutting technology to comply with the so-called EU Industrial Emissions Directive from 2016.

Under the opt-out, plants can run without fitting further emissions-cutting technology for 17,500 hours starting Jan. 1, 2016 or to the end of 2023, whichever comes first.

Britain's Defra published a list of operators which have requested the opt-out on Wednesday, but has said they can change their minds up until Jan. 1, 2016.