LONDON, March 12 Britain could face around 11.5
gigawatts (GW) of power plant capacity going off line by the end
of 2023 due to tighter European Union pollution rules, Reuters
calculations based on government data show.
EU power plant operators have had to inform their relevant
environment regulator about which stations will not install
emissions-cutting technology to comply with the so-called EU
Industrial Emissions Directive from 2016.
Under the opt-out, plants can run without fitting further
emissions-cutting technology for 17,500 hours starting Jan. 1,
2016 or to the end of 2023, whichever comes first.
Britain's Defra published a list of operators which have
requested the opt-out on Wednesday, but has said they can change
their minds up until Jan. 1, 2016.