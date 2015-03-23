LONDON, March 23 National Grid has chosen SSE's
Peterhead gas plant to provide voltage support services
to Britain's electricity system between April 2016 and September
2017, the grid operator said on Monday.
Voltage control is the method National Grid uses to ensure
that the electricity system stays within set daily limits, and
the 15 million pound ($22.3 million) contract allows it to call
on 385 megawatts (MW) of Peterhead's 1.18 gigawatt capacity if
required.
"We recognised a need for voltage support in Scotland due to
a gap between the potential closure of thermal plant and the
completion of upgrades to the high-voltage transmission
network," Mike Calviou, director of transmission network
services at National Grid, said in a statement.
The Peterhead gas plant in Aberdeenshire was chosen after a
competitive tendering process.
($1 = 0.6714 pounds)
