LONDON, Sept 21 The 2,000 Megawatt (MW) power cable linking the British and French power markets has shut for a maintenance outage on Wednesday and Thursday, operator National Grid said.

The subsea interconnector has been running at 1,000-MW capacity since March due to valve replacement work, and will continue operating at half capacity until the end of September.

The cable will cap capacity again at 1,000 MW for the same work between Oct. 17-28. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by James Jukwey)