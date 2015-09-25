* 20 pct of supply could come from power links by 2022
* Gives UK access to cheaper EU power prices
* Graphic - power links with Europe link.reuters.com/tek65w
By Susanna Twidale
LONDON, Sept 25 Britain is banking on new power
links with Europe to pick up the slack of its dwindling power
capacity and to keep a lid on rising bills as data compiled by
Reuters shows 20 percent of the country's electricity needs
could be met by imports by 2022.
Britain is experiencing increasingly tight winter power
supplies due to plant closures.. Its nuclear
plants are ageing while coal power stations are closing due to
tightening environmental regulations.
In a bid to bridge the supply gap, companies including
British power grid operator National Grid, French grid
operator RTE, Danish grid operator Energinet and Belgium's Elia
are building power links between Britain and Europe.
Once operational, and alongside existing power links,
interconnectors could provide more than 12 GW of capacity, or
about 21 percent of the country's peak electricity demand,
compared with 7 percent now.
"Government is committed to increasing electricity
interconnection ... It can lower the cost of electricity to the
consumer by connecting to markets with a lower wholesale price,"
a spokeswoman for the Department of Energy and Climate Change
(DECC) said.
Wholesale electricity prices in Britain are higher than many
other countries in Europe, largely due to the additional cost of
the country's carbon tax which charges power generators 18.08
pounds ($27.52) for every tonne of carbon dioxide emitted.
Prompt power prices in Britain have averaged around 41
pounds per megawatt hour (MWh) in September while prices in
France have averaged 39 euros/MWh ($43.57) and the Nordics
(Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Finland) are about 18 euros/MWh.
"Sharply rising interconnection, bringing in cheaper-priced
power from over-supplied mainland Europe, looks set to depress
medium-term UK prices," analysts at HSBC said in a research
note.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
GRAPHIC: Power links link.reuters.com/tek65w
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
To ensure the country has enough power during winter Britain
has launched a capacity auction which will pay companies to
ensure they can provide electricity at short notice.
The next auction will be open to interconnectors which can
bid to supply almost 7 percent of the power the country is
looking to secure.
DECC said interconnectors will be subject to the same rules
and penalties as domestic generators and their inclusion in the
scheme will help to secure the country's electricity supply.
"They can add to security of supply in general but it
perhaps doesn't offer the same security as those plants that are
local and dedicated to one market, but they do diversify the
risk," said Matt Brown, an analyst at consultancy Poyry
Management.
"Relying on a plant in Britain to turn on at a certain time
from cold ... is a different type of risk."
Under the rules of the capacity auction the interconnectors
are given a limit on how much they can bid for based on
forecasts and averages of historic supply.
($1 = 0.6571 pounds)
($1 = 0.8950 euros)
(Editing by Adrian Croft)