LONDON May 31 The UK arm of Germany utility RWE will mothball one of two 685-megawatt (MW) unit at its oil-fired Littlebrook power plant from midnight on June 2, the company said on Friday.

"The unit will maintain capability to return to service on 72 hours notice," RWE npower said in a market message.

Unit 2 at the power plant is on a scheduled maintenance outage until Sept. 15 but may also be mothballed once the outage is completed, RWE npower said.