LONDON May 31 The UK arm of Germany utility RWE
will stop production at one of two 685-megawatt (MW)
units at its oil-fired Littlebrook power plant from midnight on
June 2 due to uneconomic market conditions, the company said on
Friday.
The unit will still be available for power generation within
72 hours when needed, RWE npower added.
"We are simply responding to seasonal changes in demand and
optimising our performance," a spokeswoman said.
Unit 2 at the power plant, located a few miles east of
London, is on a scheduled maintenance outage until Sept. 15 but
its production may also be stopped once the outage is completed,
RWE npower said in a message to power market traders.
The decision to cut production at Littlebrook requires no
job cuts, the spokewoman added.
The Littlebrook power plant began operating in 1981 and
opted out of an EU-wide law to curb environment harming
emissions, meaning it has a limited number of allocated
operating hours until the end of 2015.
The spokeswoman said the decision to curb production had
nothing to do with the plant's remaining operating hours.
As of the end of March, Littlebrook power station was
allowed to operate for another 8,695 hours under the EU's Large
Combustion Plant Directive (LCPD).
In March, RWE npower also closed its 1,000-MW Fawley
oil-fired power plant, citing unfavourable market conditions.
Oil-fired power plants, which are expensive to run,
typically provide backup electricity in Britain at times of
exceptionally high demand.