LONDON May 31 The UK arm of Germany utility RWE will stop production at one of two 685-megawatt (MW) units at its oil-fired Littlebrook power plant from midnight on June 2 due to uneconomic market conditions, the company said on Friday.

The unit will still be available for power generation within 72 hours when needed, RWE npower added.

"We are simply responding to seasonal changes in demand and optimising our performance," a spokeswoman said.

Unit 2 at the power plant, located a few miles east of London, is on a scheduled maintenance outage until Sept. 15 but its production may also be stopped once the outage is completed, RWE npower said in a message to power market traders.

The decision to cut production at Littlebrook requires no job cuts, the spokewoman added.

The Littlebrook power plant began operating in 1981 and opted out of an EU-wide law to curb environment harming emissions, meaning it has a limited number of allocated operating hours until the end of 2015.

The spokeswoman said the decision to curb production had nothing to do with the plant's remaining operating hours.

As of the end of March, Littlebrook power station was allowed to operate for another 8,695 hours under the EU's Large Combustion Plant Directive (LCPD).

In March, RWE npower also closed its 1,000-MW Fawley oil-fired power plant, citing unfavourable market conditions.

Oil-fired power plants, which are expensive to run, typically provide backup electricity in Britain at times of exceptionally high demand.