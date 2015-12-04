LONDON Dec 4 Britain's grid operator has
secured an extra 3.58 gigawatts (GW) of electricity to cover
potential demand during winter 16/17, National Grid said
on Friday.
The reserve capacity is expected to cost about 122.4 million
pounds ($185 million), the grid operator said.
Coal and gas-fired power plants owned by SSE,
Centrica and Engie were among winners of the
tender.
A series of closures at coal-fired plants due to
environmental regulations and the mothballing of some uneconomic
gas plants has shrunk Britain's generating capacity over the
last few years, forcing National Grid to take measures to ensure
the country's lights stay on even in a cold
winter.
($1 = 0.6626 pounds)
