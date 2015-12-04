LONDON Dec 4 Britain's grid operator has secured an extra 3.58 gigawatts (GW) of electricity to cover potential demand during winter 16/17, National Grid said on Friday.

The reserve capacity is expected to cost about 122.4 million pounds ($185 million), the grid operator said.

Coal and gas-fired power plants owned by SSE, Centrica and Engie were among winners of the tender.

A series of closures at coal-fired plants due to environmental regulations and the mothballing of some uneconomic gas plants has shrunk Britain's generating capacity over the last few years, forcing National Grid to take measures to ensure the country's lights stay on even in a cold winter. ($1 = 0.6626 pounds) (Reporting By Susanna Twidale; Editing by Hugh Lawson)