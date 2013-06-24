LONDON, June 24 The 1,000-megawatt (MW) BritNed power cable connecting the UK and Dutch power markets will shut down for 12 hours on Tuesday for maintenance, the British grid operator said.

"We will be reducing medium-term explicit capacity to 0 MW for the period 8.00 - 20.00 CEST (0600-1800 GMT) on the 25th June 2013," a spokeswoman for National Grid said.