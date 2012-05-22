* Govt confirms low-carbon power price guarantee, capacity backup

* Reform to limit power bill increases to 100 pounds by 2030

* Power stakeholders welcome reforms but concerns over timing

By Karolin Schaps

LONDON, May 22 Britain introduced its electricity market reform proposals to Parliament on Tuesday, a crucial legislative step to push through new rules to reduce carbon emissions, keep the lights on and shelter consumers from extortionate bills.

Secretary of State for Energy and Climate Change, Edward Davey, on Tuesday confirmed the new power market mechanisms the government had outlined late last year, such as guaranteeing a minimum electricity price to producers of low-carbon energy, including nuclear, and creating a back-up capacity system to complement intermittent renewable energy.

"By reforming the market, we can ensure security of supply for the long-term, reduce the volatility of energy bills by reducing our reliance on imported gas and oil, and meet our climate change goals by largely decarbonising the power sector during the 2030s," Davey said in a statement.

The country has a legally binding target to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 34 percent below 1990 levels by 2020 and has pledged an 80 percent reduction by 2050.

Last year, Britain's GHG emissions were down 23 percent from 1990 levels and the energy sector accounted for 40 percent of Britain's carbon emissions, provisional data showed.

With around 200 billion pounds of investments needed to decarbonise Britain's energy market, energy bills are certain to rise in future, but the government says its power reform could limit household power bill increases to 100 pounds by 2030, compared with 200 pounds if no changes were made.

Britain also faces a power supply squeeze by the middle of this decade as around 15 percent of ageing and polluting capacity will shut down by the end of 2015 and further station closures will increase the supply gap by the early 2020s unless the market offers incentives to build new plants.

The reform proposes to reward producers of low-carbon electricity, including nuclear power and renewable energy, by guaranteeing a minimum electricity price, tailored to different generation technologies.

On top of this, a minimum price of carbon will be introduced in April next year at 16 pounds per tonne of CO2, rising to 30 pounds in 2020 and 70 pounds in 2030 to further discourage carbon emissions. This compares to a current European Union Emissions Trading System benchmark price of under 7 euros.

The reform also proposes a mechanism to pay holders of backup capacity, mainly aimed at gas-fired power plants, who can switch on or off power plants at short notice to balance out intermittent production from renewable energy plants such as wind farms and solar panels.

An Emissions Performance Standard (EPS) will also set a maximum level of carbon emissions from fossil fuel power plants.

First details of the market reform proposals to reward low-carbon energy production were announced in July 2011 and the energy ministry published further information on how it plans to run a backup capacity system in December 2011.

Most electricity market stakeholders welcomed the government's reform, but some expressed concern about the timing and complexity to push through necessary changes.

"I applaud government's appetite for reform, but pulling so many levers at once in such a complex area risks losing sight of your original objectives. What the energy sector needs now is simplicity and clarity; policy that puts the customer and Britain's economy at the heart of every decision we make," said Volker Beckers, CEO of RWE npower, the UK subsidiary of German utility RWE. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Keiron Henderson)