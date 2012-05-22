* EDF Energy, Centrica in talks with govt about nuclear
contract
* Low-carbon power to compete without intervention in late
2020s
* Govt would not oppose regulator decision to run nuclear
longer
* Govt considering option of multiple contract
counterparties
By Karolin Schaps
LONDON, May 22 The UK government has started
talks with two nuclear operators about fixing a price for power
generated from their proposed new nuclear plant in what is the
first indication that industry is preparing for the government's
power market reform.
The reform, a draft of which was introduced to Parliament on
Tuesday in an important legislative step, proposes to guarantee
producers of low-carbon electricity, including nuclear power, a
minimum price for sold electricity in a bid to encourage
investment in forms of energy that do not emit carbon.
Utilities EDF Energy and Centrica plan to
build the country's next new nuclear power plant at Hinkley
Point in Somerset and locking in a future electricity price
would guarantee the operators long-term returns on a project
which costs several billions of pounds to build.
"We are starting negotiations with EDF and Centrica over
Hinkley Point C, they have only just started," Secretary of
State for Energy and Climate Change Edward Davey told
journalists on Tuesday.
The first so-called contracts-for-difference guaranteeing
the minimum price will start in 2014, but the ultimate aim is
for low-carbon technologies to cost-effectively compete in the
market without government intervention by the late 2020s.
The government's incentive plan for new plants was thrown
into doubt in March, when E.ON and RWE
decided to put their UK nuclear new build joint venture Horizon
up for sale.
Britain's electricity market reform will push through new
rules to help reduce carbon emissions, ensure demand is met by
supply and shelter consumers from extortionate bills.
With around 200 billion pounds of investments needed to
decarbonise Britain's energy market and global energy prices
estimated to rise, energy bills are certain to increase in
future, but the government says its power reform could limit
household power bill increases to 100 pounds by 2030, compared
with 200 pounds if no changes were made.
POWER SUPPLY SQUEEZE
Britain also faces a power supply squeeze by the middle of this
decade as around 15 percent of ageing and polluting capacity
will shut down and further station closures, including nuclear
plants, will increase the supply gap by the early 2020s unless
the market offers incentives to build new plants.
Energy Minister Charles Hendry said on Tuesday the
government would not oppose a nuclear regulator decision should
it rule UK nuclear power plants were safe to run for longer.
The government's price guarantee to low-carbon generators
was proposed to be backed up by one central counterparty, but it
said on Tuesday it was considering installing several
counterparties after requests from industry stakeholders.
On top of guaranteeing low-carbon power generators a price,
a minimum cost of carbon will be introduced in April 2013 at 16
pounds per tonne of CO2 to further discourage carbon emissions.
The reform also proposes a mechanism to pay holders of
backup capacity, mainly aimed at gas-fired power plants, who can
switch on or off power plants at short notice to balance out
intermittent renewable energy plants such as wind farms.
An Emissions Performance Standard (EPS) will also set a
maximum level of carbon emissions from fossil fuel power plants.
Most electricity market stakeholders welcomed the
government's reform, but some expressed concern about the timing
and complexity to push through necessary changes.
"I applaud government's appetite for reform, but pulling so
many levers at once in such a complex area risks losing sight of
your original objectives," said Volker Beckers, CEO of RWE
npower, the UK subsidiary of German utility RWE.
Other industry analysts said investors will need much more
detail on the technicalities of the reform proposals to make
final investment decisions on new power generation capacity.
"The critical challenge over the next 12 months is for the
debate on market reform to converge on agreed and workable
solutions," said Bill Easton, director of utilities at
consultancy Ernst & Young.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Keiron Henderson)