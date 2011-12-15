* UK proposes market-wide auction system for backup power
By Karolin Schaps
LONDON, Dec 15 Britain proposed on
Thursday creating a market-wide power capacity backup system,
run by network operator National Grid, to secure
electricity supply at times of high demand and when output drops
from intermittent sources like wind and solar.
The British power market faces the closure of one fifth of
installed production capacity by 2020 as older and inefficient
plants shut down.
Thursday's proposals aim to encourage plant developers to
build new stations by offering a market system that seeks to
generate stable revenue for operators through capacity auctions
worth 2.88 billion pounds ($4.44 billion)until 2030.
"The capacity market is designed to ensure sufficient
reliable capacity is available to ensure security of electricity
supply in times of system stress, for example during a cold,
windless period," the energy ministry said in its proposal
report.
Under the proposed system, power plant owners can bid to
provide capacity through an auction for a given year.
This will commit them to deliver power - or reduce
consumption for large energy users - at times when supply
margins are tight and face penalties if they fail to comply when
necessary.
The cost of the auction system will be passed on to
consumers' energy bills, but the government says the increases
will be 4 percent lower than if the market was left as it is
now.
UK-based power generators had mixed reactions to the
proposals on Thursday, but many welcomed the government's
progress in pushing reforms forward.
"The details announced today will help to provide companies
and investors with the confidence to make the 200 billion pounds
worth of investment in energy infrastructure in the next nine
years," said David Porter, chief executive of the Association of
Electricity Producers, which represents Britain's power
generators.
"(But) there is still a lot of work to be done on the finer
details."
The head of an independent power generator said he was
disappointed the capacity mechanism would not come into force
until later this decade, which would make it hard to find power
purchasers for new plants coming online in the near future.
Five out of Britain's 'Big 6' power suppliers said in their
consultation response to the proposals they preferred the
market-wide capacity mechanism, while one of them was in favour
of the alternative strategic reserve option.
The capacity auctions will come into force around 2019, but
the government said the exact timing depended on when the
security of supply outlook became acutely tight.
The energy ministry also proposed giving network operator
National Grid the role of overseeing the backup capacity
mechanism and of acting as the agency to manage subsidies paid
to low-carbon power generators, called contracts-for-difference
(CFD).
"We welcome today's announcement and look forward to playing
our part in delivering government policy on EMR (Electricity
Market Reform)," said National Grid's executive director, Nick
Winser.
The first power plants will be able to make use of CFDs from
around 2014.
The ministry made its initial power market reform proposals
to reward low-carbon energy production in July and published
further details on specific mechanisms on Thursday, following
consultations. ($1 = 0.6488 British pounds)
