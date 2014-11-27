(Corrects lead to say Thursday, not Friday)

* SSE passes National Grid test at second attempt

* Failed test last week because of turbine problems

LONDON, Nov 27 Household energy supplier SSE's Peterhead gas-fired power station in Scotland is ready to provide backup electricity to Britain's National Grid in case of emergency, the company said on Thursday.

The plant retook a test on Thursday to show it could deliver sufficient power as Britain braces for tight supplies this winter, with network operator National Grid selecting three plants to be on standby to provide emergency electricity.

The Peterhead plant is one of the three and agreed a one-year initial contract with National Grid to provide up to 780 megawatts of capacity.

However, last week the plant failed a "proving test", which National Grid carries out at short notice to ensure generators can deliver the power required.

SSE said that one of the plant's turbines was undergoing repair work and another experienced technical difficulties during the test. Both issues have now been rectified.

"Peterhead was called onto the system today to undertake a retest, which it has completed successfully," SSE said in a statement. (Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by David Goodman)