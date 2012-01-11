* Economic slowdown to add to oversupply as demand sinks
* Low wholesale prices to force suppliers to cut bills
* Plants may use running hours in 2012 ahead of carbon
tax
By Karolin Schaps
LONDON, Jan 11 Britain's short-term
power prices, already under pressure from mild weather and a
slowing economy, could fall further in 2012 as nearly 3,500
megawatts (MW) in net production capacity comes on line,
figures compiled by Reuters show.
Power for delivery this summer, a benchmark electricity
contract, has fallen by one quarter over the past seven
months due to concerns about declining energy demand as
Britain threatens to slip back into recession and
milder-than-average weather leaves wide supply margins.
Those margins could grow further as the market will gain
two large gas-fired power plants with a capacity of 3,300 MW
and new installed wind power of over 2,000 MW, or an
estimated 630 MW based on an expected load factor of 30
percent.
"Growing capacity pressures prices lower, especially
with the weak demand we are seeing," said one UK power
trader at a large utility who preferred to remain anonymous.
UK power demand in the first nine months of 2011 fell 2
percent year on year, the latest government data showed.
Energy analysts at Deutsche Bank last week forecast that
EU economies would slip back into recession this year, an
event which will further dent demand for energy.
"Should growth in the Eurozone and EU economies contract
by more than the -0.5 percent we are assuming, we would be
forced to re-consider our demand forecasts for electricity,"
Deutsche analysts said in a 2012 outlook report.
Against the backdrop of this bleak demand outlook stands
a projection of an additional 3,355 MW of new power
production capacity entering the British market in 2012 (see
table below).
Electricity surplus forecasts for the last 10 weeks of
the year are around one third above those expected between
weeks 4-14 at just over 20,000 MW, National Grid data
showed.
Further losses in wholesale power prices will also
increase pressure on Britain's 'Big Six' energy suppliers:
EDF Energy, RWE npower, E.ON,
Scottish Power, Centrica and SSE,
to lower retail tariffs, which they raised by double figures
several months ago.
EDF Energy, which on Wednesday announced it would cut
gas prices in the UK by five percent from February 7, said
it had maintained its electricity tariff because it had only
passed on an inflation-based increase in November.
The average power price increase of its rivals was more
than double EDF Energy's 4.5 percent rise.
Two smaller suppliers, Ovo Energy and Co-operative
Energy, have also reduced energy bills in response to recent
weak wholesale prices.
CARBON TAX
Thick supply margins could receive another booster from
high polluting power plants using up allocated running times
ahead of the start of a mandatory carbon tax from April
2013, traders said.
"Given people have to start paying for carbon in 2013,
we should see as many people as possible generating this
summer and winter rather than beyond that when they have to
pay more," a UK power trader at a different utility said.
Britain will introduce a mandatory 16-pound-per-tonne
minimum price to be paid for carbon emissions from April 1,
2013, rising to 30 pounds per tonne by 2020.
In comparison, the European Union Allowance contract for
delivery in December 2013 was trading at 7.83
euros per tonne on Wednesday.
Around 8.3 gigawatts (GW) of coal and oil-fired power
capacity will have to shut down in Britain by the end of
2015 under an EU-wide directive which imposes limits for
climate-harming emissions.
Emissions-intensive power plants will have to either
adhere to a 20,000-hour running time limit before the end of
2015 or install equipment to lower pollution.
UK POWER NEW STARTS, PHASE OUTS IN 2012
---------------------------------------
NAME SIZE DEVELOPER START/END DATE
---- ---- --------- --------------
Pembroke CCGT 2,000 MW RWE npower Q3
West Burton CCGT 1,300 MW EDF Energy Starts Q1
Offshore wind 327 MW* Various By year end
Onshore wind 303 MW** Various By year end
Tilbury biomass -350 MW RWE npower January
conversion
Oldbury 1 nuclear -225 MW Magnox February
reactor
TOTAL 3,355 MW
*1,091 MW in net capacity equals 327 MW when taking an
average 30 percent load factor
** 1,010 MW in net capacity equals 303 MW when taking an
average 30 percent load factor
Sources: RenewableUK, utilities
