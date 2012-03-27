* UK investment decisions difficult as reform uncertain
* Germany, France pushing ahead with offshore wind
LONDON, March 27 Britain, now Europe's top
offshore wind hub, will fall behind other European countries if
the UK government fails to stick to its market reform timetable,
the head of utility Scottish Power said.
"The concern I have for the UK is if we don't get the
details out and make our announcements quickly, there's the risk
the investment goes to Germany or to France," said Keith
Anderson, chief corporate officer at Scottish Power, at a
conference in London.
Britain is the world's top offshore wind market with around
2,000 megawatts (MW) installed and plans to become a major hub
for offshore wind manufacturing and research, with several
global companies such as Spain's Gamesa already
establishing a presence in Britain.
The government currently subsidises offshore wind power
production, but the regime is expected to change from the middle
of this decade under a market reform, which will reward all
forms of low-carbon energy through so-called contracts for
difference.
Details of how the contract will be set up are expected
soon, and reform proposals are due to be put forward to
Parliament for approval in May, but Anderson said the schedule
could slip.
"The problem now is: are people going to be willing carrying
on investing in Round 3 (offshore wind) projects if we don't
know the answers to the market review?" Anderson said.
Germany has proposed the involvement of its development bank
in funding some of the costs for building offshore wind, and
France is close to announcing the outcome of its first offshore
wind tender.
Scottish Power plans to build an offshore wind farm of up to
7,200 MW capacity in a joint venture with Sweden's Vattenfall
, but Anderson said the uncertainty about the subsidy
regime made an investment decision difficult.
The East Anglia offshore wind farm could come into operation
around 2016/17, the time when Britain's renewable energy subsidy
regime is due to change.
"It's becoming a time issue, because we need to start making
investment decisions now for operations in 2016/17," he said.
Britain estimates it can build up to 18 gigawatts (GW) of
offshore wind power capacity by 2020.
The UK government has earmarked 60 million pounds ($95.8
million) of funding for major offshore wind manufacturing
facilities in England, and the Scottish government is supporting
renewable energy infrastructure projects through a 70 million
pound budget.
($1 = 0.6263 British pounds)
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps, editing by Jane Baird)