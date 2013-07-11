LONDON, July 11 Britain has approved RWE Innogy's 1,200 megawatt Triton Knoll offshore wind farm, a project with capacity comparable to that of a large nuclear power plant.

The 3.6 billion pound ($5.4 billion) project will house 288 wind turbines 20 kilometres off the coast of Lincolnshire in the east of England.

When it opens towards the end of the decade the offshore wind farm will be the world's biggest, surpassing the London Array project officially opened by British Prime Minister David Cameron last week.

The energy ministry on Thursday gave consent to the offshore section of the project, while approval for onshore work will be requested next year.

Britain last month gave a boost to its renewables sector, including offshore wind farms, by proposing fixed power prices for the coming years.

Offshore wind farms will receive power prices of 155 pounds per megawatt-hour in 2014/15.

The Triton Knoll project will create about 1,130 jobs in Britain and produce enough power for 820,000 homes.

Britain's energy ministry also approved on Thursday the construction of Vattenfall's Pen y Cymoedd wind farm in south Wales. The 300 megawatt project is expected to start producing power in late 2016.

The operator has pledged to invest 1.8 million pounds per year into a community fund to gain the support of locals; an incentive programme that Britain is also considering for future shale gas developments.