LONDON Feb 2 Plans to build a combined heat and
power (CHP) plant at the UK's South Hook liquefied natural gas
import terminal in Wales have been put on hold due to "current
market conditions", South Hook CHP Limited said on Monday.
The original plan to build a 500 megawatt (MW) plant was
announced in 2012 by project partners Qatar's QPI Global
Ventures Limited, ExxonMobil Power Limited and Total's
subsidiary Elf Petroleum UK Limited.
The deferral of the final investment decision on the South
Hook plant follows a wave of cuts in recent weeks to the capital
budgets of energy majors as they attempt to cope with a steep
slide in crude oil prices.
"The construction of the proposed South Hook combined heat
and power plant near Milford Haven, Pembrokeshire will be
deferred and the project placed on hold," South Hook CHP Limited
said in a statement.
"Development work will be brought to minimum levels required
to maintain the integrity of the work done to date and allow the
timely and efficient restart of development if required."
(Reporting by Sarah McFarlane; editing by David Clarke)